Georgia gas tax further suspended; neighbors looking at electric options

Gas taxes in Georgia are suspended temporarily.

Despite the savings, some drivers are considering electric options.

Watch the video to see how the demands are changing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Georgians are getting relief at the pump for just bit longer.

"It's rough, especially for a single man, you know, no family. It's rough."

I'm Malia Thomas, in Valdosta.

As a fellow Georgian, I get a slight bit of pain in my wallet every single time I pump gas, but now I'm seeing how our neighbors are reacting to the gas tax suspension.

I met neighbor Taurean Hubbard while I made a pit stop at a local gas station.

He tells me Governor Brian Kemp's gas tax suspension is helping his wallet.

"I would say gas takes like probably like a good 25 to 30 percent of my monthly budget."

He also tells me he knows the suspension won't last forever, so he's looking more into fuel efficient options.

"With electric cars and the Teslas, right now I think we're going to be more electric in the next 5 to 10 years so I'll be looking forward to going that route."

This pricked my ears a bit, so I hit the pavement to see if this route would be cost saving.

I met up with Travis Ostrum, owner of Valdosta Nissan. What he told me was a bit surprising.

"There's been a lot of dollars spent, and I mean a lot of dollars spent, on electrifying all automotive. Well, what that currently does is that raises the price of every car for every customer when they're not ready for the car yet."

Despite Travis' less than stellar report on the savings for electric vehicles, Taurean says he's still willing to give them a shot in the future.

"Have to test it and see first if it's not good I'll just come back combustible."

Currently, the state is averaging about $2.89 for a gallon of regular gas.

