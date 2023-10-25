FIRST LOOK: Lowndes County debuts newly renovated historic courthouse

Leaders officially opened the historic Lowndes County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

The project has been moving along for years.

Watch the video to see how it turned out.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Court is back in session, and this time, it is at the historic Lowndes County Courthouse.

If you've driven through town lately, you've probably seen all the construction here.

I'm getting an inside look at the work that's been months in the making.

“Oh, it's magnificent!”

Meet Allan Dear.

He has spent the last few years in Valdosta.

Seeing the renovations to this building that's stood for more than a century was important to him because he has memories here.

“I was not here for a trial case, but I was here as a realtor for testimony for other people.”

Historic monuments like this are a cornerstone of his travels:

“I like antiquity, I like history, I'm a Civil War reader.”

I checked with the county.

The Historic courthouse was first established in 1905.

The Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex, located just down the road on North Ashley Street, has been the official courthouse for years.

Commissioner Chairman Bill Slaughter explained what this piece of Valdosta history will be used for now.

"The first floor: I think that' where most of your traffic is going to be for the citizens of this community. They'll be able to come to the first floor, enjoy it, get the history of Lowndes County and the history of the Lowndes County courthouse as well. It'll also become an information center."

The courthouse will be used as a venue for a veterans office, public events, and courts proceedings.