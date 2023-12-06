Final day to cast vote for Valdosta City Council At-Large seat.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — One election night was not enough for two contenders in the Valdosta City Commission, Seat 7 race.

I'm Malia Thomas, in Valdosta, and I'm back at the Board of Elections to see what's going on with the runoffs.

The original Nov. 7 election saw four candidates vied for the at-large Valdosta City Council seat 7.

Nick "Big Nick" Harden received the most votes with 2,377 votes and Bill Love received the second-most with 1,346 votes.

Neither received the 50%-plus-one-vote needed to win the seat outright.

Now, today's the city's last chance to vote on who they want their At-Large councilman to be.

With the At-Large seat being voted in, the Valdosta City Council will be back to having a full voting roster for city cases.

You can find your voter information and polling place here: https://mvp.sos.ga.gov/s/

In Valdosta, I'm Malia Thomas, ABC27.