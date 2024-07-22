UPDATED: US Postal Service temporarily suspends operations at Telogia, Fla. post office; see why

UPDATE 10:45 A.M.

A spokesperson for the USPS responded to our question about the reason for the suspension. Read their statement below:

"The safety and well-being of postal customers and employees is a priority for the Postal Service. The temporary suspension of the Telogia Post Office occurred due to facility-related issues. This is a leased facility, and we are working with the building’s landlord to quickly resolve these matters. The Telogia Post Office will remain temporarily suspended, and all P.O. Box and retail services are transferred to the Hosford Post Office, until we are sure we can safely resume operations."

ORIGINAL STORY:



Operations at a Liberty County post office have been suspended.

P.O. Box services and retail services, including purchasing stamps, mailing, and shipping packages, have been moved to the below alternate location.

Read the news release below to see how you can work around the suspension; ABC 27 has asked USPS why services have been suspended. We'll let you know when we hear back.

USPS NEWS RELEASE:

Effective immediately, operations at the Telogia Post Office located at 27134 NE County Road 67, Telogia, FL 32360 are temporarily suspended.

P.O. Box services and retail services, including purchasing stamps, mailing, and shipping packages, have been moved to the below alternate location. Customers are reminded to bring proper photo identification for mail and package pickups.

Hosford Post Office

16827 NE State Road 65

Hosford, FL 32334

Retail Hours of Operations:

Monday – Friday 7:45 am – 11:45 am

Saturday 8:00 am – 11:00 am

Sunday Closed

The safety and well-being of our customers and our employees is a priority to the U.S. Postal Service.

We appreciate customer patience as we work to reopen the facility. Updates will be provided as soon as additional information becomes available.

