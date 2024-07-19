UPDATE: Traffic slowly getting around major crash on I-10 westbound in Madison County

UPDATE 4:30 P.M.

Traffic is moving slowly again in both directions on I-10. An FDOT traffic camera shows traffic getting around the scene of the crash in an outer lane.

FDOT

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash involving multiple vehicles is leading to major back ups in both directions on Interstate 10 in Madison County. Watch video of the crash scene by clicking play above.

Florida Highway Patrol said there is a complete roadblock on I-10 westbound at mile marker 267. Injuries are reported with this crash. FHP said they got to the scene just before 3:30 p.m. Friday. This is happening near the Suwannee River Bridge.

FL 511 is calling this a major incident. On the westbound side, traffic is backing up at least two miles. On the eastbound side, traffic is moving slowly by the crash site, but there is still a backup of about two miles.

As of 4:15 p.m., a two truck could be seen on site removing an SUV that appears to have been involved in the crash. The cab of a semi can also be seen on its side in the median of the interstate.