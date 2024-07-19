Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

UPDATE: Traffic slowly getting around major crash on I-10 westbound in Madison County

FHP arrived at crash site just before 3:30 p.m.
A major crash is leading to major traffic delays on Interstate 10 westbound in Madison County. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash involves injuries.
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 19, 2024

UPDATE 4:30 P.M.

Traffic is moving slowly again in both directions on I-10. An FDOT traffic camera shows traffic getting around the scene of the crash in an outer lane.

Screenshot 2024-07-19 at 4.30.52 PM.png

ORIGINAL STORY:

A crash involving multiple vehicles is leading to major back ups in both directions on Interstate 10 in Madison County. Watch video of the crash scene by clicking play above.

Florida Highway Patrol said there is a complete roadblock on I-10 westbound at mile marker 267. Injuries are reported with this crash. FHP said they got to the scene just before 3:30 p.m. Friday. This is happening near the Suwannee River Bridge.

FL 511 is calling this a major incident. On the westbound side, traffic is backing up at least two miles. On the eastbound side, traffic is moving slowly by the crash site, but there is still a backup of about two miles.

As of 4:15 p.m., a two truck could be seen on site removing an SUV that appears to have been involved in the crash. The cab of a semi can also be seen on its side in the median of the interstate.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood