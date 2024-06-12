Tornado funding relief available in Leon County; see how to apply

Money is available for Leon County neighbors who are working to recover from the May 10 tornadoes.

Up to $5,000 is available per household.

Read the news release below to see who qualifies and how to get help.

NEWS RELEASE:

Victims of the May 10, 2024, tornadoes in Leon County may be eligible for recovery relief. Financially eligible households qualify for assistance as they recover and rebuild from the storm. From temporary housing needs to relocation to repairs and late fees, federal funding from Florida Commerce can help residents get back home quicker.

WATCH OUR REPORT ON THE DAMAGE FROM THE DAY OF THE STORM:

Severe weather damages Southeast Tallahassee neighborhoods

Funding can help pay for:

Reconnection to home power, including utility deposits, late fees, reconnect fees, utility box replacement, contractor costs to repair wiring or gas lines, and other fees associated with resumption of services.

Temporary housing as victims rebuild, or move/relocate including utility deposits, and

Help with the purchase and installation or repair of air conditioning and heating systems and generators, and fuel.

Up to $5,000 is available per household for contractors, utilities, or housing providers. No money is paid directly to the victim. Funds must be committed by Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

To learn more or apply for funding relief, contact the Capital Area Community Action Agency at 850.222.2043 x6 or online at www.CapitalAreaCommunityActionAgency.com [capitalareacommunityactionagency.com].

