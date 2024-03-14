Three people found dead, one person in custody; see what happened in Lafayette County Thursday

Three people were found dead Thursday in Lafayette County.

The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said they're investigating multiple scenes, but a suspect is in custody.

Read the news release from the sheriff's office below to see what we know so far.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE:

At 9:31 this (Thursday) morning the sheriff’s office received a 911 call.

The sheriff’s office responded to an address on SW Will Street where a male was found with substantial life-threatening injuries. At the same time deputies responded to the jail in regard to a male suspect with a weapon.

The suspect was detained due to exigent circumstances and preservation of evidence. After further investigation deputies located a second incident location.

Deputies, with the assistant of FDLE Special Agents and Third Judicial State Attorney's Office Investigators, located 2 deceased females and 1 deceased male inside the home.

There is one suspect in custody and there believed to be no continued threat to the community. This is still an active investigation and no names are being released at this time. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all affected.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency.