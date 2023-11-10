"We can't do it alone" - Thomasville Veterans call for more help from community

Veteran museum leaders have already raised over half a million dollars through donations and grants.

Museum leaders still need $1.2 million to get underway for the veterans museum.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Friday, VFW Post 4995 and the Thomasville-Thomas County Veterans gathered.

"We've got to get the whole community engaged in what our vision is," said Stann McLeod, President of Thomasville-Thomas County Veterans Museum.

He tells me the support was appreciated but wished they could garner the same amount of support year-round.

"We've cleaned it up and done some restoration with it but we're going to have to totally renovate that building," said McLeod.

He's talking about the up-and-coming veteran's museum.

Right now, they have raised over half a million dollars through donations and grants.

McLeod says they still need $1.2 million to get things underway.

"We try to get as much participation as we can," said Gregory Thweatt, VFW Post 4995.

That's Post 4995 member Gregory Thweatt.

He says recently the post had to cancel their upcoming craft-yard sale event due to low participation.

Thweat says the money would have gone towards post maintenance.

"Just like any building or home anywhere it has to be upkept," said Thweatt.

McLeod says one simple was people can get involved is by signing up for the veteran's museum news letter and Thweatt says they're always accepting donations.

"We still need more funds because we can't do it by ourselves," said McLeod.

As for what's next, a veteran community health fair will be happening on November 14th at Thomas University.