Thomasville set to receive ALDI grocery store; see where it's planned

Thomasville is receiving an ALDI grocery store in the coming months.

Thomasville city leaders say that the area is under-served when it comes to grocery stores.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I'm super excited. I think it's going to change a lot of people's dynamic of what they're eating," said Gabrielle Taylor.

Neighbors in Thomasville like Gabrielle Taylor say they want more variety when it comes to grocery store options.

City leaders tell me the community is under-served when it comes to this area.

That's based on a recent report.

Right now, there are four main grocery stores Publix, Walmart, Food Lion, and IGA.

That will soon change.

The city says that an ALDI is planning a store for the area. It's an idea that Taylor is looking forward to.

"People are choosing between groceries, are we doing snacks, are we doing birthdays, are we doing holidays this year," said Taylor.

I reached out to Taylor after seeing her support for the new store online.

She says she's been driving 40 minutes to Tallahassee just to shop at their ALDI. It's the prices that are driving people across the state line.

"Ninety percent of their product is their own brand. It allows them to give you the same quality product but at a lower cost," said Andrew Goodwin, Economic Development Director.

He tells me ALDI will be located at 1530 E Jackson Street where the old Big Lots building sits. The building will be completely torn down and a new structure will be built. He says he believes this grocery chain will really benefit the community.

"I think a lot of people are seeing their grocery bill rise and so the timing is very good," said Goodwin.

I checked with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Inflation drove food prices up 3.7 percent between September of 2022 and September of 2023. It's an issue Thomasville neighbors like Taylor say they hope will soon be a thing of the past.

"I really wish it would get here sooner," said Taylor.

As for now, no demolition date has been set yet but the city says they are hopeful the project will be completed by fall of 2024.