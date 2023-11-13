Thomasville property taxes not on the table for proposed 2024 budget

The city did not ask for property taxes to be included in the 2024 budget.

Several projects have been condensed or taken out of the proposed budget.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I would like to see them take a good look at the budget and make sure we don't have a money problem and make sure we don't have a spending problem," said Nathaniel Tyler, President of the Thomas County NAACP.

He says he wants the community to stay informed when it comes to what's happening with city council. That includes the proposed 2024 budget.

The initial draft of the budget was presented to city council Monday morning.

"In 2024 we have not included a property tax in the budget for this year," said Sheryl Sealy, Assistant City Manager .

Along with this, many projects have been either cut or condensed in comparison to the 2023 budget. Those projects include the Remington Streetscape project, proposed downtown restrooms, and government building renovation plans.

Assistant City Manager, Sheryl Sealy, says that this does not mean these projects can't be picked up later. "While the needs came in at 60 plus million and 4 capital needs in the community, we've worked diligently to bring that down by 40%. We do feel like it's our responsibility to be good steward of the city's money," said Sealy.

Despite some changes, capital projects are still a go. Sealy says any projects that have designated funding will not be affected like the water and sewer upgrades, and regular water leak and infrastructure repairs.

Tyler says he believes this is the perfect time for community members to step up and be a part of the conversation. "Let's get our house in order and make sure that the money that we do have are being spent wisely," said Tyler.

The budget presented to the public later this month will be what the council will vote on in December.

The city will hold a public meeting to discuss the proposed budget on November 30th.