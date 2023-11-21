Thomasville family memorializes innocent bystander killed during law enforcement pursuit crash

Jennifer Ferrell's funeral will be held Saturday at the House of Prayer at 3:30 p.m.

The family is calling for more community support in their fight for justice for their loved one.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"I lost her, I lost everything I've got," said Willie Cooks, the husband of 61-year-old Jennifer Ferrell.

Ferrell was an innocent bystander killed during a crash that ended a chase involving a crime suspect and law enforcement.

While the investigation into what happened plays out, Tuesday family and friends gathered at the spot where that crash happened to release purple balloons in Ferrell's memory. The family tells me purple was her favorite color.

"The family has united. They are showing unity but again they are ripped apart and they're hearts are broken. They are still in shock," said Spencer Wilson, Reverend.

Last week I told you the Thomas County Sheriff asked the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to help figure out what led to that crash. GBI said the incident involved the use of force with a vehicle.

Tuesday morning, I reached out to GBI to see where the investigation stands. They told me they're still working on their part of the investigation. They also told me Georgia State Patrol is now involved with the majority of the case.

GBI said once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney's Office for review.

In the meantime, Ferrell's family is calling for justice.

Ferrell's son, Octavian Williams, said, "we've all got to stick together. We can't stick together if everyone isn't here."

The family is moving forward with funeral plans. They had to wait days to claim Ferrell's body due to the investigation.

The family says they don't want to see something like this happen to any other family.

"I want to see justice right here in Thomasville," said Cooks.

