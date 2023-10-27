Thomasville calls on artists to showcase culture of African Americans through art

Calling all artists, Thomasville is looking for your help ahead of a celebration in February of 2024.

The City of Thomasville’s Office of Downtown & Tourism Development is thrilled to announce a unique opportunity for professional artists to contribute their creativity and talent for the upcoming Annual Black History Month Parade & Celebration in February of 2024.

In alignment with the national theme for Black History Month, "African Americans and the Arts," artists are invited to participate in a project that seeks to showcase the beauty, diversity, history, and culture of African Americans through art. This initiative allows artists to craft decorative event signs to adorn the historic streets of Downtown Thomasville, adding a vibrant and artistic dimension to the celebration.

“Thomasville’s annual Black History Month Parade and Celebration has developed into an event our community truly embraces. We hope the addition of these signs are a celebration of inclusion, diversity, and the rich cultural history that is an unfading part of our country’s history. Art has the power to transform lives and communities,” said Nicole Elwell, Special Events Manager.

Artists with a background in creating durable outdoor artwork, specifically paintings designed for longevity and weather resistance, are encouraged to apply. The project involves crafting multiple circle signs, each with a diameter of 3', to be affixed to light poles along Broad Street in Downtown Thomasville. The selected artist(s) will be provided with the circle signs to bring their artistic vision to life. Signs will be displayed in Downtown Thomasville through the month of February, and each art piece will be maintained by the City of Thomasville and displayed in future Black History Month celebrations.

“This project is such an exciting addition to not only Black History Month but to our downtown,” said Brandy Avery, Main Street Manager. “We hope this artistic contribution will resonate with the community and help celebrate the rich tapestry of African American heritage.”

Applications from interested artists are being accepted until November 17th and can be found online at thomasvillega.com. Don't miss this chance to make a lasting impact on the Annual Black History Month Parade & Celebration. For further details and inquiries, please reach out to the Office of Downtown & Tourism Development at (229) 227-7020 or email events@thomasville.org.

For more information on the Annual Black History Month Parade and Celebration, visit thomasvillega.com or call the Thomasville Visitors Center at 229-228-7977.