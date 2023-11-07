Thomas County Election Officials expect surge in last-minute municipal voters

Polls will be closed at 7 p.m.

You must vote at your designated precinct.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"Today I'm here to vote," said Ayara Myrick.

A big day in Thomasville as The Municipal and SPLOST election winds down. Tuesday is the last day for voters to cast their ballots.

"I think everybody should vote that way we can get the representatives we need," said Gary Cooper.

I reached out to the Thomas County Board of Elections and found out just over 2,100 early voters participated in the election between October 16th and November 3rd. Officials say they expect a surge of voters as polls get close to closing.

"Literally, come and get your voice heard. It doesn't matter if you don't think it will get heard. I'm sure it will. Everybody's vote counts," said Destiny Roberts.

A lot is at stake.

On the ballot, the city will vote for commissioner seats for districts 1 and 2 and the School Board at Large seat.

"I've already graduated, and I want to see what difference it will make with the children in the future because not child should be left behind. Every education counts," said Myrick.

As for the county, a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST for short. Voter turnout will determine a 1 percent continuation for sales tax.

That money will go towards things like road improvements, the public library, and construction of government buildings.

"As a citizen it's our responsibility," said Kevin Reid.

A process they all agree is worth showing up for.

"We need to exercise our right to vote. Everyone isn't able to in certain countries and I have the choice so I'm going to use it," said Myrick.

Voting ends at 7 p.m. Remember, you must vote at your designated precinct.