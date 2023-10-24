Story Walk promotes literacy in Thomasville; see where you can find it

Only 35 percent of Thomasville and Thomas County Students are reading on grade level. That’s according to the Department of Education.

Now, twenty reading markers are located throughout Paradise Park.

I have just the book for you.

It's called Dear Street, and you don't have to stop by the library to get your hands on it.

Instead, head on over to Paradise Park.

It's part of a reading initiative called Story Walk. It promotes literacy among kids.

"I think it's a cool idea," said Krystal Clark.

I caught up with Krystal Clark while I was there exploring the pages.

She's got two kids.

Now, she's checking out the reading initiative in the park.

It's a partnership between the City of Thomasville and Thomas County Public Library.

The goal is to raise literacy rates in the area.

"First, it helps promote literacy, but also it gives us new ideas of books we can check out or look for at the library," said Clark.

The idea is to have different markers which feature pages from the book that are set up around the park.

Children can read as they play.

Right now, there are 20 markers located around Paradise Park totaling half a mile.

It's an adventure Clark says could benefit everyone in the community.

"You need to know how to read for pretty much everything we do in life," said Clark.

