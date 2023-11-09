SEE THE VIDEO: Thomasville neighborhood struck with car break-ins

Thomasville Police Department says there were 26 car break-ins in October, 2023. There were 15 in October 2022.

Neighbors want more lighting installed in their neighborhood.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Lock your vehicles, and be careful because no neighborhood is safe," said Alexis Johnson.

That's Alexis Johnson.

Take a look at this surveillance video.

She says Saturday her and her husband's cars were broken into.

"He thought maybe I had went out to the car for something and once reviewing the camera we noticed someone walking down the driveway," said Johnson.

They say a stranger got away with a few credit cards and a diaper bag.

"Everything I canceled right away. It was all replaceable at that point. I was more bummed out about the diaper bag. It was my favorite diaper bag," said Johnson.

The Johnsons were one of several neighbors robbed in the neighborhood.

I reached out to Alexis after I saw her Facebook post warning everyone to lock their car doors.

Take a look at these numbers.

I checked in with the Thomasville Police Department and found out in October of 2023 there were 26 car break-ins.

In October 2022 there were 15.

That's more than a 70 percent increase.

Major Shane Harris says spikes are normal around the holidays.

The number one thing stolen being:

"Guns, we're having a lot of guns taken out of cars along with cash," said Major Shane Harris.

I asked Major Harris what TPD was doing to fix that.

"We're using technology. We're using the flock camera systems at a lot of major affairs and intersections," said Harris.

In addition, Harris says they are educating the community on ways to avoid crimes, like always locking your doors.

Johnson has another idea to help fix this issue,

"I feel like if there was more lighting in the neighborhood, we definitely could have prevented this or caught the guy on camera," said Johnson.

I reached out to the city with Johnson's concerns.

They said they're working on a plan.

In the meantime, "a lot of neighbors have installed cameras and lights, so we are protected with that. Alarm systems, we have been talking about neighborhood watches, and we've contacted the city, police department. We are very knuckled down about this," said Johnson.

The city says their plan is to go out and fill in the gaps by replacing the older light bulbs to match their current lighting structure.