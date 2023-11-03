Jack Hadley Black History Museum set to build new 10,000 SQ FT facility

The new 10,000 square foot facility will be located beside the Imperial Hotel.

The Jack Hadley Museum currently has over 5,000 artifacts lining its walls.

Check out the video above to take a look inside of Thomasville's rich Black History.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"What you're going to see in this museum started from a school project back in 1979," said James "Jack" Hadley, Founder.

Founder Jack Hadley opened Thomasville's Black History Museum doors back in 2006.

Since then, the museum has accumulated over 5,000 artifacts on its walls and over 4,000 in storage. The museum has now outgrown its 5,000 square foot building.

"It's a long story but if you're willing to travel with me in a few minutes I'm going to take you on my way," said Hadley.

The Jack Hadley Black History Museum is hosting their 5th annual gala.

The Reimagine themed event is serving as a fundraiser for the facility.

"It's going to be a great evening of celebrating and preserving some of the efforts that Mr. Hadley has done in the past and our plans for moving forward in the future," said Daniel Pittman, Executive Director.

Museum officials are working to build a new building 3 stories high, and twice the size. Alongside this endeavor the Jack Hadley Black History Museum plans to renovate the Imperial Hotel and the shotgun house located on Jackson Street.

As for now, the museum staff is staying tight lipped about the amount it will take to execute its plans. However, they plan to break ground Spring of 2024.

"What's been your favorite part about being a part of this museum?"

"My favorite part about this museum is that I'm able to collect this history for our kids," said Hadley.

While speaking with Hadley I caught up with students from Scintilla Christian Academy. I asked them how they felt about the museums future.

"It feels really good because I like knowing about history and a lot of the things are really fascinating.," said Adelynn North and Lucas Stern, SCA Students.

Something Hadley says makes all the difference.

"It lets the young people know there's hope," said Hadley.

If you would like to donate to the Jack Hadley Black History Museum click here.