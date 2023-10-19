Inflation puts pressure on Thomasville utility bills; see how you can get help

The average cost to rent an apartment in Thomasville is $1200.

The City of Thomasville has a program that helps those in need with things such as utilities, rent, and medication.

Check out the video above to find out how much one Thomasville neighbor is paying for her utility bill.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"Living expenses are getting expensive for a lot of people," said Elizabeth Elzy.

With inflation on the rise more and more people are feeling the effects.

I stopped by the Chamber of Commerce.

I found out it costs up to $1200 to rent an apartment.

"My utility bill was 500 this month," said Elzy.

Rent prices aren't the only things up.

I hit the pavement Thursday.

That's when I met Elizabeth Elzy,

She says that right about now her utility bill is just shy of $500.

I told her about Project Share.

A program where anyone can donate to others by adding their desired amount to their monthly utility bill.

"I think that's a good program, because there are people out there that's generous," said Elzy.

The year-round project began back in 2010.

Since then, it has produced $120,000 for those in need.

The money goes towards helping people cover their basic needs such as medication, rent, and of course their utility bills.

"There are a lot of people who are struggling right now. This is a helpful program to help those who are struggling," said Mark Parrillo, Managing Director of Customer Service.

The City of Thomasville partners with the local Salvation Army to make this possible.

Neighbors can donate any amount even as low as a dollar.

"Why do you think a program like this works so well in a community like Thomasville?"

"Well Thomasville is just a giving community. It has always had that community vibe and people just want to help where they can," said Parrillo.

To receive help from Project Share, make sure to reach out to the local Salvation Army.

"I just feel like Thomasville is a place where we help each other," said Elzy.

You can opt out of donating to Project Share at any time without penalty.