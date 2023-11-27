GOT HOUSING? Where 131 single family homes are planned for Thomasville and how the need is projected to grow

Thomasville is expected to grow in population size by 4 percent over the next five years.

Housing in a new planned development is expected to be priced at $250,000 max.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We know that it's a need, and it's something we're actively working towards trying to address," said Kenny Thompson, City Planner.

Thomas County has a population of over 45,000 people. That's according to the United States Census Bureau's latest data in 2021. I checked with the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

They predict Thomas County will grow by another 4 percent over the next 5 years. That would bring the population to a total of over 47,000.

That growth is expected to put pressure on the housing market here. City Planner, Kenny Thompson, says they are working to add new housing developments.

This includes the Douglas High School conversion to affordable senior living.

That's not all.

A recent planning unit development just received the green light. It's called Cassidy Farm PUD.

"The city has grown. We've gotten more jobs and there's like a great demand for homes," said housing developer, Udi Arzi. He tells me a new project will offer 131 single family homes here along Cassidy Road.

Right now, the average sale price for a home in Thomasville is $289,000 according to the chamber of commerce.

Arzi and he says he's looking to create housing at a maximum price of $250,000.

"This region of America is very affordable. You can get a nice quality home for an affordable price," said Arzi.

Arzi says the next step is for the city to approve engineering plans and they hope to break ground within the next year. A small part of the puzzle that city leaders are working to put together for the future.

"This type of housing is extremely important for Thomasville," said Thompson. The planned unit development will be about a 2-year project.