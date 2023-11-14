GBI investigates use of force in Thomas County following crash in Thomasville

Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a use-of-force case that led to a crash in Thomasville Monday.

Agents with the Thomas County Drug Squad were involved.

NEWS RELEASE:

On Monday, November 13, 2023, at approximately 11:25 a.m., Thomas County Sheriff Carlton Powell requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into an incident involving a use-of-force with a vehicle.

Preliminary information indicates that on November 13, 2023, Agents with the Thomas County Drug Squad attempted to stop a vehicle being driven by an individual they knew to have outstanding felony warrants. The vehicle failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued. That vehicle subsequently crashed into another vehicle not involved in the pursuit at the intersection of Stevens Street and Remington Avenue in Thomasville, Georgia. Contact was then made between a Drug Squad vehicle and the original vehicle that fled from law enforcement. The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) also responded and is taking the primary role of the crash investigation.

This case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI regional investigative office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be given to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.

