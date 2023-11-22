FIND OUT HOW: Thomasville remembers former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Pebble Hill Plantation planted Rosalynn Carter Cameilla flowers back in 2020.

Some Pebble Hill employees had the pleasure of meeting Rosalynn Carter.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Beth Labasky is a docent at Pebble Hill Plantation.

"Probably was one of the most beautiful, kind, humble, and gracious women to ever live," said Labasky.

As the world mourns the loss of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, Labasky takes me down memory lane. She says she knew Carter well.

"She had dinners and various events that we were invited to," said Labasky.

She served as an intern while Carter's husband, Jimmy Carter, served as Georgia's governor.

"She was always recognizing us in any way that she could," said Labasky.

But that's not what brought me to Pebble Hill Plantation. The Camellia Japonica trail did.

The Rosalynn Carter Camellia Japonica was developed in 2017 and planted here in 2020.

Executive Director Whitney White heard Carter speak in person.

"When we heard her speak in Plains that day talk so much about her love of growing up and spending time outside. We want to get kids away from their screens and out of the house," said White.

Wednesday, the Carter family released a statement saying in part quote,"we have heard from thousands of you since her passing. Thank you all for joining us in celebrating what a treasure she was, not only to us, but to all humanity."

The Former U.S. First Lady recently died at the age of 96 after it was announced that she entered home hospice care Friday.

She leaves behind a legacy White says she's grateful for.

"It just shows the level of her wanting to step out of being, as the former first lady, but also her involvement with local communities," said White.

Pebble Hill Plantation will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday but will open back up Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.