Early voting slower than expected in Thomasville; election official has a message for the community

Only four percent of registered voters have voted so far in Thomasville's municipal election.

Thomasville is averaging 100 to 150 voters per day.

Check out the video above to find out how election leaders are working to keep the election secure.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Nearly four percent of registered voters have turned out so far for Thomasville's municipal election. The board of elections says that's not enough.

"Every election is stressful," said Frank Scoggins, Thomas County Elections Supervisor.

I spoke with Elections Supervisor Frank Scoggins last week. He predicted, based on this year's ballot, that the numbers would look much different.

That includes city council seats for districts 1 and 2 and the school board at large seat.

"I'm always optimistic, and I want everybody to vote. It's ridiculous to vote for the people that are going to run your community and you get 12 to 15 percent. I don't understand it," said Scoggins.

Scoggins says he is working to also ensure votes are secure. He says between secret ballots, ballot marking devices, and absentee ballots, voters shouldn't worry and should come out and vote.

While voters like Dondell Green are taking advantage of the opportunity, "if you want to have change if you want to make a difference you have to come out and vote," for those who choose not to vote, Scoggins has this message:

"If you don't vote keep your mouth shut," said Scoggins.

Your last chance for early voting is October 30 through November 3rd.

Election day is November 7th.