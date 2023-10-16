Early voting begins in Thomasville; see what's on the ballot

Early voting kicks off in Thomasville.

On the ballot are district 1 and 2 city commissioners along with a school board at large seat.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We're early voting today, yay," said Arthur Smith Sr. & Arthur Smith Jr.

The Municipal and SPLOST election is officially underway in the City of Roses.

I stopped by the Thomas County Board of Elections, and here's what I found out.

"You're electing the people that are going to run your community," said Frank Scoggins, Thomas County Elections Supervisor.

He shared with me what exactly is on the ballot.

For starters, a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST for short.

Your vote will determine a 1 percent continuation for sales tax.

"If you want to have change if you want to make a difference you have to come out and vote," said Dondell Green.

City commission seats for district 1 and 2 are also on the ballot.

The bigger draw for voters is the school board at large seat.

The current seat holder, Karen Kelso, has reached the end of her term.

Experts tell me that on average Thomasville sees a 70 to 80 percent turnout for presidential elections. However, municipal elections fall short with only a 12 to 15 percent turnout.

That's a big difference.

However, Scoggins doesn't believe that will be an issue due to what's at stake.

"I'm expecting a pretty big turnout in Thomasville," said Scoggins.

Everyone can vote at the election's office regardless of precinct. If you can't make it out Monday through Friday a mandatory early voting day will also be held Saturday from 9 to 4 p.m.

"I'm encouraging everyone to come out and vote," said Arthur Smith Sr. & Arthur Smith Jr.

The last week of Absentee in Person (Early) voting is October 30 through November 3rd.

Election day is November 7th.