Construction progresses in Thomasville's 'Dewey City,' see how long it'll last

Phase one is almost complete in the Dewey City infrastructure upgrades.

The City of Thomasville says they spoke with 70-80 percent of Dewey City neighbors before beginning upgrades.

"Dewey City is my passion. It's my home," said Debra Bryant.

That's Debra Bryant.

She has deep connections to this area.

She was born and raised, attended school, and taught right here along these streets.

When asked to contribute ideas for the Community Development Grant Project, Bryant was happy to do it.

"I feel like it's a collaboration. It's the city and the community, not two separate entities but that we're working together for the whole of Thomasville," said Bryant.

The City of Thomasville will soon start resurfacing streets within the Dewey City neighborhood.

The $3 million investment from the city and grants will improve water, sewer, and drainage issues.

These are all things project manager Eve Geyer says were discussed with the community.

"They live here. They can tell us what they see and kind of what's wrong," said Geyer.

Phase one, stretching from Felix to Alexander Street, is nearly complete and is expected to be wrapped up by the end of November.

Phase two, from Alexander to Wolf Street, will begin March of 2024.

Geyer says they spoke with 70 to 80 percent of the neighborhood before beginning construction.

She says the process took four months.

"This is actually a people project," said Geyer.

I asked Bryant if there any other things she'd like to see done to the area.

She mentioned things like upgrading the park nearby by adding more swings and a water fountain.

"We'll continue to give our input so that no one forgets us," said Bryant.

This Community Development project won't be completed until May 2025.