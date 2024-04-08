Teen from Mayo dead following early-morning crash in Lafayette County

A 19-year-old man from Mayo is dead following a crash early Monday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 5:30 a.m.

Read the FHP report below to see what happened.

FHP REPORT:

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated a single vehicle fatality crash this morning on SE County Road 416 east of Mayo.

The vehicle was traveling north on SE County Road 416, toward US Highway 27, when it traveled off the west side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was declared deceased on scene.

