TCEC on track to have 95 percent of meters energized by Thursday night following Hurricane Debby damage

Tri-County Electric Cooperative is working to restore power following Hurricane Debby in the Big Bend of Florida.

As of Wednesday morning, 322 outages are impacting 6,814 meters.

Watch video above to see how area power providers work to respond to hurricanes.

TCEC NEWS RELEASE:

As of Wednesday morning, we remain on track to have 95% of our 20,100 meters energized by Thursday night.

Crews are working to have all 3-phase main line distribution repairs completed this afternoon. Personnel have been assigned to restoration efforts from every TCEC substation. As they complete mainline repairs, crews work on tap line repairs. Tap lines deliver power to transformers, (underground and overhead) and then to service lines to individual homes and businesses. Larger utility vehicles, with a larger crew makeup focus on the construction and repair of the main distribution line while smaller crews, with service bucket trucks make their way around to tap line outages. If a crew is working in the area and leaves, please be assured that a crew will be returning to complete the outage repairs and we are not leaving anyone behind.

It is also at this stage of the restoration process that we are able to prioritize medical essential service locations. These locations are identified in our system, prior to the storm, and we are aware of their needs.

To verify we have record of an outage, please refer to our outage map at outage.tcec.com [linkprotect.cudasvc.com] or give us a call at 850.973.2285. If not found on the map, outages should be reported using any of the options below.

As of now we have 322 outages, impacting 6,814 meters.

Meters out by county:

Jefferson – 2,824

Madison – 2,610

Taylor – 1,276

Dixie – 58

Lafayette –46