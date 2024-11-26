Taylor County residents find joy in Thanksgiving despite recent hardships

Second Harvest and ABC 27 to feed 1,000 families.

Watch the video above to hear from neighbors in line and Second Harvest.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

While still recovering from devastating storms, neighbors in Taylor County are finding a sense of happiness this Thanksgiving holiday.

I'm Terry Gilliam your neighborhood reporter in Taylor County.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend distributed food to long lines ahead of Thanksgiving.

Dianna Timmons says she did not expect to be in a turkey distribution line this year.

“I feel pretty awesome actually, I’ve never done this before it’s a new experience.“

Like many other neighbors here in Taylor County, Timmons has been recovering from the devastation left by hurricanes Debby and Helene.

But she also fighting another battle.

“I’m currently undergoing cancer treatment, I’m very fortunate to be here.”

This is where Second Harvest steps in. They hoped to feed 1,000 families here in Taylor County.

They spent Monday afternoon at the West Fraser Perry Sawmill to hand out Turkeys, dry holiday goods, and Fresh produce.

It follows Second Harvest of the Big Bend’s Turkey drive last week, which collected hundreds of turkeys and raised $60 thousand dollars.

“It’s been a hard few months for them, so we’re glad we're able to step up and help them. Making sure that they have food on their table helps them focus on other things. Paying medical bills, rent, light bills, and things like that.”

Helping neighbors focus this holiday season, is something neighbors like Timmons are thankful for.

“Well, I’d like to thank everybody that put this together; all the volunteers.”

Second Harvest plans to hit the road again on Tuesday and will be in Live Oak for its second food distribution this week. In Taylor County, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.