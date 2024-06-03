Tallahassee native awarded Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal

NAPLES, Italy (WTXL) — A Tallahassee native has earned an honor overseas. The U.S. Department of Defense said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Meagan Kirk, a logistics operations officer with Task Force 61/2, was meritoriously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal by Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Eric M. Smith at Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, May 29, 2024.

“To everybody at TF 61/2, this has been an extremely awesome experience for all three rotations,” said Kirk, a native of Tallahassee, Florida. “Each rotation I’ve learned something new every time and I’ve worked with a whole new set of people each time. We just continue to level up as an organization at 2nd MEB [Marine Expeditionary Brigade]. Our augments continue to get better as we go through this mission and I couldn’t do it without you all, thank you.”

The DOD said TF 61/2 is a forward-deployed command element in support of U.S. Sixth Fleet operations in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command, and is deployed in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to support U.S. allied and partner interests.