Tallahassee leaders hear update on fluoridation amid promises of a national ban

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Like 73% of other Americans, Tallahassee Environmental Services Director Alissa Meyers said city residents receive fluoride in their drinking water.

Due to recent conversations on the safety of fluoride on a national-scale, city leaders received an update on the fluoridation process at the city commission meeting Wednesday.

The World Health Organization, American Medical Association and the American Dental Association support the use.

Others, including President Elect Trump's pick for Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Junior, say it poses risks.

The U-S National Toxicology Program published data in 2024 suggesting correlation between low I-Q in children with use of fluoride. However, the level they found that poses a risk is 1.5 milligrams per liter.

Tallahassee's water supply only contains between 0.34 and 0.85 milligrams per liter.

A U-S District Court Judge in the Northern District of California ruled that fluoridation at optimal levels poses a "...unreasonable risk to public health."

He said the EPA must re-evaluate rules relating to fluoridation.

The Florida Department of Environmental protection says the ideal level is 0.8.

With RFK Jr. suggesting fluoride will be banned in drinking water nationwide, Meyers said staff will continue to monitor in changes in regulation on a state and federal level.