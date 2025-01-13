Tallahassee groups join together for period product drive

More than a dozen community groups have teamed up for a period product drive.

Drive organizers said the goal of the collection is to raise awareness and meet the need for menstrual products for women and girls financially struggling.

Watch the video to learn how you can help:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Working to meet a need for women across Tallahassee.

Groups in the Capital City are coming together to make sure women and girls have the period products they need.

Many small business owners like Lorinne Myatt are always looking for ways to give back.

"We are always looking for ways we can be a good member of the community," Myatt said.

Her store, Native Spirit Gems and Jewelry, is one of many coming together for a Period Poverty Community Drive.

"With such a convenient space, it's great for people to be able to drop off donations so I didn't hesitate to offer our spot as a location for that," Myatt said.

The Tallahassee Leon County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls brought groups like Second Harvest, the Oasis Center for Women and Girls along with small businesses together to collect period products.

They're also working alongside groups at Florida State and FAMU.

With data from market research firm, Circana, showing the average price of tampons jumping 36% since 2019, Florida State campus organization Period FSU president Anne Kallis said the need is great.

"Sometimes it's just the choice between being able to eat dinner or buy a box of tampons," Kallis said. "It puts a financial strain on women."

She said the goal of the drive goes beyond giving out the products for free.

"We thought this would be a great way to educate past our campus and educate the community and make people more aware of this issue," Kallis said.

With so many business owners and city leaders jumping in to help, Myatt said she is happy to see that she's one of many making the drive happen.

"To see the widespread support, all the different organizations and businesses and individuals coming together, is just really uplifting," Myatt said.

You can donate at this list of locations until January 31st:



ALARM International Church: 2532 W Tharpe Street

Bare Waxing Center: 1215 Lee Ave. #A

Fasig Brooks Law Offices: 3522 Thomasville Rd. #200

Junior League of Tallahassee: 404 E. 6th Ave.

Native Spirit Gems and Jewelry: 1240 Thomasville Road

Oasis Center for Women and Girls: 3064 Highland Oaks Terrace

United Faculty of Florida: 115 N. Calhoun Street

Willing Hearts Creative Counseling: 1210 E. Park Ave.

If you are wanting to donate at FSU or FAMU, here's a list of groups collecting products: