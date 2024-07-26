Tallahassee Firefighters rescue dog from house fire early Friday morning

Firefighters rescued a dog from a home that was burning early Friday morning in western Leon County.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Read the fire department's news release below to see how firefighters kept everyone safe.

TFD NEWS RELEASE:

On July 26, at 3:37 a.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to a structure fire located on Wade Road.

Upon arrival, TFD crews found heavy fire coming from a single-story home. Firefighters quickly initiated fire attack and performed a search of the residence. Crews determined that everyone was out of the house at the time of TFD’s arrival. TFD personnel were able to rescue one dog from the residence and another dog was already outside at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Tallahassee Fire Department

The Tallahassee Fire Department was assisted on scene by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County EMS, Talquin Electric Cooperative and Lake Talquin Volunteer Fire Department. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents.

The Tallahassee Fire Department reminds residents to regularly check their smoke alarms to ensure they are in proper working condition. Smoke alarms provide the early warning necessary to escape a potentially deadly fire. A properly installed and maintained smoke alarm can alert you and your family to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week.