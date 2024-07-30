Tallahassee Fire Union leaders say a proposal was brought by city for 3-year contract

Fire union leaders say City of Tallahassee leaders have put some raises on the table for a 3-year contract.

This comes as the city and union are still working out a one-year contract of FY 2024.

Watch the video to hear what fire union leaders say the proposal includes:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I reached out of the City of Tallahassee Tuesday morning and haven't heard back.

Union leaders with the Tallahassee Professional Firefighters said the city is offering an approximate 10% raise for firefighters, around a 7% raise for engineers and a 5% increase for lieutenants.

Union leaders say the city is proposing an approximate 3% raise for each rank after the first year.

This contract would be the one for the next three years.

We have not heard back from the City of Tallahassee about what they put on the table.

