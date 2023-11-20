Tallahassee Fire Dept. rescues dog from fire Sunday, responds to 2nd fire 12 hours later

Tallahassee Fire Department responded to two residential structure fires in two days.

While no one was hurt during either fire, TFD did rescue a dog on Sunday.

Read the TFD news release below to learn more about what happened.

NEWS RELEASE:

On Sunday, November 19, at 4:42 p.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to a possible structure fire located in the 800 block of Cochran Drive. The initial call came in as a vehicle fire located under a carport that had spread to a structure. First-arriving units reported one vehicle fully involved in fire and spreading to a single-story residential structure. TFD crews immediately began to extinguish the fire and search for any possible occupants inside the structure. A dog was rescued from the home and provided oxygen through a pet mask. No other occupants were found inside the residence and no injuries were reported on scene.

TFD was assisted on scene by the Tallahassee Police Department and City of Tallahassee Utilities. The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the residents.

On Monday, November 20, at 4:39 a.m., TFD was dispatched to a structure fire located in the 1400 block of Nashville Drive. While responding to the address, TFD was notified that a mobile home was heavily involved in fire with a second structure currently being threatened. TFD crews arrived on scene and found a mobile home fully destroyed by fire. TFD crews began to extinguish the fire and protect surrounding areas. There were no injuries reported on scene. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

TFD was assisted on scene by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Police Department, City of Tallahassee Utilities and Leon County EMS.