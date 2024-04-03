Tallahassee Fire Department responds to three fires in fewer than six hours

The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to multiple fires Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating two of the fires.

Read the city news release below to learn what happened.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

On April 2, at 10:39 p.m., the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) was dispatched to a structure fire located in the 400 block of Park Avenue West. TFD crews arrived on scene in less than five minutes to find a three-story multi-residential structure with fire coming from the roof. TFD firefighters quickly began extinguishing the fire and evacuating occupants. The cause of the fire appears to be electrical in nature. There were no injuries reported on scene.

Nearly two hours later, on April 3, at 12:24 a.m., TFD was dispatched to another structure fire, located on Birmingham Street, with reports that the fire appeared to be spreading quickly to surrounding areas. TFD crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from the rear of a single-story residential structure. TFD firefighters began extinguishing the fire and working to protect the nearby area. The State Fire Marshal's office was called to the scene for further investigation. There were no injuries reported on scene.

Several hours later, at 3:09 a.m., TFD was again dispatched to a structure fire located in the 1900 block of Longview Drive. TFD crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire coming from a single-story residential structure. TFD firefighters began extinguishing the fire and searching for any possible occupants. The State Fire Marshal's office was called to the scene for further investigation. There were no injuries reported on scene.

Remember to check your smoke alarms to make sure they are in proper working condition, as smoke alarms can provide the early warning necessary to escape a deadly fire. A properly installed and maintained smoke alarm can alert you and your family to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Get more fire prevention information from TFD at Talgov.com/Fire.

