Tallahassee DEFY program for local youth returns; see how to get involved

A camp designed to help Tallahassee kids resist drugs and develop positive social skills is accepting applications.

Camp is scheduled for July.

Read the news release below to see how you can get your kids involved.

CITY NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) is pleased to announce the return of the 21st annual Drug Education for Youth (DEFY) Summer Leadership Camp. DEFY is a free prevention program for kids ages 9-12. It aims to assist youth by giving them the tools they need to resist drugs and develop positive social skills.

DEFY will be held at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University's Army ROTC facility, located at 1750 Wahnish Way. Camp will take place July 22-26 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day.

Topics will include drug education, resistance skills, self-esteem, physical fitness, team building, goal setting, and more. Participants will have the opportunity to interact with and learn from adult mentors, who are officers with TPD. Lunch will be provided each day.

Applications can be found on Talgov.com/DEFY [talgov.com] and will be accepted until the camp reaches capacity or July 8, whichever comes first. Please contact Major Danielle Davis at 850-363-3658 or danielle.davis@talgov.com for more information.

Learn more about other youth programs offered by TPD at Talgov.com/Police [talgov.com].