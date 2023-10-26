TAKE THE SURVEY: U.S. Postal Service conducting facility review in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As part of its 10-year strategic Delivering for America plan to modernize the nation’s aging postal network, the U.S. Postal Service is conducting a Mail Processing Facility Review of its processing operations at the Tallahassee, FL Processing & Distribution Center.

The USPS says this will assess how this facility can best support the Postal Service’s service and operational goals in Florida and provide a platform to launch new products and competitive services for mailing and shipping customers in the future. The Postal Service will also evaluate if efficiency could be increased by transferring some mail processing operations currently performed at the Tallahassee P&DC to the Jacksonville, FL Network Distribution Center.

The process is expected to have minimal impact to customer service. Business mail entry, Post Office, station and branch retail services, and delivery services are expected to remain unchanged in most cases.

Public input will be considered as part of the review process. Members of the local community may submit comments at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/mpfr-tallahassee-fl.

The postal service says if the facility review supports the business case for change to the facility’s processing operations, Postal Service representatives will hold a public meeting to allow members of the local community to provide additional feedback.