Suwannee County neighbors dealing with flooding left by Hurricane Debby three weeks later

Hurricane Debby hit the Big Bend three weeks ago.

Neighbors are seeing flood waters as high as 7ft. Still sitting on their property having to evacuate their homes.

Watch the video to hear from a family and to see their damage.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Take a look at your screen. It's been three weeks since Hurricane Debby hit Suwannee County.

Neighbors here are still dealing with the flooding it left. I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter. It's been a tough three weeks for the neighbors I met. Now they're telling me what their next steps are going to be.

"It's almost like you're paralyzed, because you're so in shock because its everything."

Devastating damage that Brian and Emily Veitch say they were not expecting, at all.

"We tried to get prepared for a storm we knew was coming. On Sunday it rained for 24 hours."

Emily showed me the flooding they are experiencing. She tells me they live on 40 acres and water is covering their whole property.

METEOROLOGIST RILEY WINCH EXPLAINS WHY THE WATER IS STILL HIGH:

Meteorologist Riley Winch explains why parts of Suwannee County are still flooded after Hurricane Debby

Brian and Emily moved to Suwannee County back in 2020 from Apopka.

“We started looking as to where we wanted to build a home, and it was perfect right here down in the trees."

Hurricane Debby took everything they dreamed of. Their home, their small business their cars and more.

“It’s unbelievable if you can't see it yourself."

Buddy Williams is the Chief Deputy with the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office. He says the water here is not moving the way it should and other areas in this neighborhood are feeling these effects too.

"We're still in the middle of storm season and I hope we don't get any more rain and wind in our already saturated areas."

The Veitch's tell me they were not expecting this much damage to occur, because during hurricane Idalia last year, all they got was fallen trees and wind.

"It's all gone"

Right now, Brian, and Emily are looking for a place to stay and are waiting for the water to go down, for FEMA teams to come in and assess the damage.

