Students mourn loss of Rickards senior killed in crash at candlelight vigil

Hundreds gathered to remember Rickards High senior Gavin Witmer.

The 17-year-old and his mother were killed in a car crash on Tennessee Street Monday.

Watch the video to hear the impact Gavin had on many lives:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A true leader, friend and beacon of positivity.

That’s how classmates describe a Rickards student killed in a crash this week.

Hundreds gathered here at the school to honor 17-year-old Gavin Witmer.

"Gavin just put an imprint on people's hearts," said junior Journee Mack.

Her story, one of many about friendship, compassion and understanding.

Each story personal, each one emotional.

All remembering the life of Gavin Witmer.

Gavin and his mother were killed in a car crash on Tennessee Street Monday.

They were headed to a Veteran's Day Parade

"It's really hard for us going into that band room that our drum major will never walk back in there again, but at the same time, we can only appreciate what a good person he was," Mack said.

Hundreds came to honor the life of the International Baccalaureate student.

Band mates shared with the crowd how Gavin made an impact on them.

"I wasn't even a freshman yet and didn't know how to play my instrument, but he instantly met me with kindness and a hint of humor," said one student.

That's the leadership Mack also remembered.

"He never made me feel like I was doing something wrong because since he was drum major, his job was to lead and correct," Mack said. "When he corrected people, he would correct his own mistakes. He was just a good person."

Taj Al-Hakim Mustafa Ali remembered him as not only a leader, but a friend with a bright, bubbly personality.

"I wish I could hear you laugh after you played careless whisper on your saxophone for the one hundredth time," Mustafa Ali said. "I wish I could see your smile as you see the band progress in their musical talent and marching."

One thing was clear: everyone who says they knew him is glad they had him in their lives.

"The way you spoke, the way you moved, the way you lit up everyone's life. You are truly a blessing to be in my life," Mack said. "I thank God every day I can't see you, I thank God that I was able to meet a wonderful person like you."

The band will now offer an award in Gavin’s name so his legacy lives on.

