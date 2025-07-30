State finds probable cause Gadsden County commissioner violated ethics laws

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Commission on Ethics has ordered a public hearing to decide whether a Gadsden County commissioner violated ethics laws.

The commission filed an order Wednesday finding probable cause that Ronterious Green had a "conflicting contractual relationship."

In February, a former commissioner for both Gadsden County and Quincy, filed an ethics complaint against Green.

In the complaint, Sherrie Taylor alleges in March of 2022, Green was paid $250 by the county for flower arrangements from his business, The Greenery Floral & Tuxedo Place.

Green responded to the complaint saying his business and the county did not exceed the $500 threshold under Florida law.

Taylor claims Green called on her to explain her non-profits use of county funds but did not require the same of other non-profits.

According to the documents from the ethics commission, Taylor says Green's flower shop is in a building owned by Richard Lockwood, who has construction contracts with Gadsden County.

Green claims he abstained from any votes or discussions that involved his business. The ethics commission says Green has the right to a full evidentiary hearing before an administrative judge.

A spokesperson for the commission says he could also choose to try to reach a settlement agreement with the commission advocate, an employee of the attorney general's office.

Green is on the Gadsden County Board of Commissioners, serving district five.