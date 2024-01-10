SPREAD THE WORD: Cairo Police searching for missing woman; here's how to help

Cairo Police say they are searching for Jennifer Lynnette McClinton Bennett.

Bennett is believed to be driving a black 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport.

See the news release below to help find her.

CAIRO PD NEWS RELEASE:

The Cairo Police Department is requesting any information on the whereabouts of Jennifer Lynnette McClinton Bennett. Last contact with Bennett was on January 2, 2024, but no further contact has been made.

Bennett is believed to be driving a black 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport displaying GA Tag #RVD6849 (Image above not of actual vehicle).

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Jennifer Lynnette McClinton Bennett, please notify the Cairo Police Department immediately at (229) 378-3096,or after hours call (229) 248-3000.

On January 09, 2024, at approximately 21:28 hours, Officers of the Cairo Police Department were dispatched to 1290 Calvary Road SW, Cairo, Grady County, Georgia, in reference to a welfare check on a 64-year-old female, Jennifer Bennett.

Once on scene, contact was made with witnesses that advised that Bennett’s daughter, who lives out of state, expressed concern for the wellbeing of her mother after calling and not getting an answer. The last contact with Jennifer Bennett was on January 2, 2024.