VIDEO: Owner of Square Mug Cafe reflects on closure announcement

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Square Mug Cafe owner, Donna Elliott, said the railroad square business will be closing its doors December 17. A post on the cafe's Facebook page stirred emotions for not only the owner but many who were touched by the business.

“It’s like the students who need the WiFi and the homeless people that just want a cup of coffee and place to charge their phone,” Elliott said. “I just feel the loss for them. I have a lot of guilt and sadness about that.”

A benefit show for the staff is planned for December 10th. The show will help raise money as workers adjust to finding new employment.

