Urban League working to get more African Americans registered to vote

The Tallahassee Urban League held an event to get more people to register to vote.

Voting was low in last years primary election in predominantly Black precincts.

With voter turnout in predominantly black precincts low in recent years there’s an even greater push to get more people voting.

The Tallahassee Urban league is one organization meeting people where they are to get them registered.

“Well, I know that the previous election… voter turnout on our side of town was really really low.”

An issue that Executive Assistant to the President of Tallahassee Urban League, Delaitre Hollinger, says the organization is looking to solve.

“We actually had a really really good turnout of citizens today.”

Saturday was the Tallahassee Urban League Crocs and Socks event…. With over 30 vendors and organizations… but it wasn’t just about what people took home today.

For nearly 40 people it’s a step closer to exercising their right to vote in 2024…by getting registered to vote on the spot.

I checked with Leon votes dot gov…

Taking a closer look at voter turnout in 2022….

Out of the 19,045 African American's eligible to vote in 32301 and 32304 zip codes only 33% turned out for the primary.

“Voting is very important because that also eases the way for us to get access for different kinds of things.”

Terry Steaple works for Capital Health Plan.

Like others working the event, he knows about the disparities when it comes to black voter turnout... Which is why he believes getting out I the community is a step to fixing the issue.

“This is a great opportunity here to show that we are community partners. Voting is important and healthcare is important.”

When it comes to the hesitation for some in the black community to vote Hollinger says…

“I think it has to do with education. We have to do a better job of educating our citizens on any it’s important for them to come out and vote. It’s going to be about community education.”

It's something president and CEO of the Tallahassee Urban League, Curtis Taylor could agrees with.

“It’s very critical that we register today.”

Here are some important registration deadlines to keep in mind no matter what neighborhood you live in…

Presidential preference primary election: February 20th

Primary election: July 22nd

General election: October 7th

