Two women shot in Tallahassee Tuesday; what police say happened

WTXL
Posted at 4:02 PM, Nov 28, 2023
  • Two women were shot in Tallahassee Tuesday afternoon.
  • TPD says this is not a random act of violence.
  • Learn more about the investigation in the news release below.

TPD NEWS RELEASE:

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2100 block of Melanie Drive.

When officers arrived on scene, they located two adult females suffering from gunshot wounds. One woman suffered serious injuries, while the other woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Preliminary findings indicate this is not a random act of violence and all parties involved are known to each other.

This remains an open and active investigation and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

