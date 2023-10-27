Two men shot in Southwest Tallahassee early Friday morning; here's where it happened

Two men were shot early Friday morning in Southwest Tallahassee.

Tallahassee Police say the shooting took place just before 2 a.m.

Injuries were non-life-threatening, and TPD says no arrests have been made.

NEWS RELEASE:

Officers were in the area when they heard gunshots coming from the 1800 block of Mill Street.

Arriving officers located a crowd attempting to disperse from the event and discovered an adult male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his wrist. A second adult male victim was located with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his ankle.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. At this time, it is unclear if the victims were the target of the shooting. No arrests have been made and this investigation remains open and active.