Tallahassee elementary schools receive a not-so-scary Halloween surprise

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More than 150 children across three Leon County Title 1 schools are getting a not so scary Halloween surprise with the ultimate costume shopping experience.

There were not tricks, but there were treats Wednesday at Sabal Palm, Astoria Park and Pineview Elementary schools. Some of the students at those schools got to choose there very own costumes.

The principal at Pineview says this year's event was extra special. The surprise was hosted by local law firm Scott and Wallace.

This is the third year Scott and Wallace has surprised students.