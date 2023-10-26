Southwest Tallahassee needs more housing; what neighbors tell us about the situation

Recently, Leon County Commission approved a $35 million dollar housing project.

FAMU's Rattlers in Real Estate key note speaker weighs in on the issue.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"The cost of living on the south side is a burden."

This is Stephanie Wilson.

I found her while walking Southwest Tallahassee's neighborhood.

Despite the houses along these streets, she tells me, "you don't have a lot of options."

For now, that may be the case, but recently the Leon County Commission approved a $35 million dollar bond issue to construct 156 rental units for low-income families.

It's a step to revitalize Southwest Tallahassee's neighborhood housing.

"I believe that any area that people are determined… the area can be revitalized."

Kelley Parker is a realtor and graduate of Florida A&M University.

Now, he's co-owner of Construction Kings based out of Atlanta.

I caught up with Parker to discuss the big need for housing on the southwest side of town. His answer was simple: education.

"The more educated we get as a people the more that we'll be able to control and convert our own neighborhoods."

I checked with Florida Realtors.

From January 2023 to September, Tallahassee residential real estate transactions are down 19.4 percent.

I asked Parker why that may be.

"High interest rates… people need to understand that you need to date the rate and marry the mortgage."

That's something Wilson hopes people will see in the future.

"In the end, I think when they revitalize it. Everything will be beautiful; everything will be nice, and people will want to seek housing on the south side."

