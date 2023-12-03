SEE HOW: One group is trying to uplift wellness in black families

One group in Tallahassee is trying to uplift wellness in the black community.

Many wellness sessions are planned through next year.

Watch the video above to see how they're achieving that goal.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"A hero is helping. Everyone. Regardless of origin. That’s the most important thing that I want people to take away and understand.”

Audrey luck is a midwife who has a goal to do one thing- uplift the wellness in black families…

“Wellness is a component that we look at in three levels: mind, body, and spirit. We know that for black folks especially, there are many things—social and systemic structures that impact their wellness.”

Social and systemic structures that consist of mental health, wealth percentage, healthcare….

Taking a look at the numbers…

According to the Leon County Gap Analysis in 2022…

There’s a 15.9 percent of families in poverty, 13.7 percent of self-harm in youth, and 10.4 percent low birth weight in babies…

Issues that luck is aware of…

“We can start from the center which is birthing people and babies… from there, we have the highest maternal death rate, prenatal rate in terms of preterm labor and various other things.”

Their solution?

Trying to educate the community through art and music such as African dance, live music, and wellness talk.

This was the first year of the Lovingers' experience with fertile ground services... Though canceled, the mission remains the same.

“The solution for this is to then create resources, connect people with those and also connect people with other people who want them to see them be well.”

Connecting others is what Lovingers is all about…

“This sort of feels like coming to my life’s purpose actually…”

Miles Bosworth is a member of Lovingers and met luck in 2021 where they developed the Lovengers in 2021.

“From the limited experience that I can speak from, I can still be supportive and lead by listening…”

He tells me it doesn’t matter the background… what matters is the education, and that what drives him every day…

“I think caring for people is enough…”

It's something that luck can agree with…

“This is where we can come together to be elevated, educated, and empowered to be the heroes we’ve been waiting for.”