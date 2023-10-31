No suspects, no arrests following 2 Tallahassee shootings that happened 11 minutes apart

Tallahassee police responded to two shootings about 11 minutes apart Monday evening.

The first happened at 7:44 p.m. in the area of 2100 Melanie Drive. The second happened at 7:55 p.m. in the 2000 block of Flipper Street.

Find out where each investigation stands in the news release below.

NEWS RELEASE:

SHOOTING 1: Officers responded to the 2000 block of Flipper Street in reference to a victim, an adult male, injured in a shooting. The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to the right thigh that was determined to be non-life threatening. The victim was not forthcoming with information regarding what led up to the shooting. There are no suspects at this time and no arrests have been made. This remains an open and active investigation

SHOOTING 2: Officers responded to the 2100 block of Melanie Drive. Officers located one victim, an adult male, who sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the shoulder. No arrests have been made and there are no suspects. This remains an open and active investigation.