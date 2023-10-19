More than 3,000 students, teachers, parents come together for Inaugural North Florida Worlds of Work

The North Florida World of Works event is an inaugural program in the State of Florida.

The program provided an opportunity for high school students to explore career options.

Watch the video to see how the event is beneficial to students.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

The goal of the inaugural North Florida world of works event that was held at Tallahassee community college was do one thing…

Open a new world of opportunity for high schoolers.

This program brings thousands of students to different employers.

Those employers represent worlds from construction and education to engineering, healthcare and beyond.

Young people from five surrounding areas including Leon, Wakulla, Franklin, Jefferson, and Gadsen county.

I asked Leon County director of early childhood programs, Brook Bruner, about the importance of the world of works event.

"It's preparing them to engage in that workforce right after graduation. It's giving our students the opportunity to better understand what is a good fit for them and what is not."

I checked with CareerSource capital region.

Their latest report shows there were over 1,300 jobs posted in Gadsden, Leon and Wakulla counties.

That's as of August.

This program can help employers fill those jobs and get future graduates into the work force.