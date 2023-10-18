Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSouthwest Tallahassee

Actions

NEW VIDEO: Drones, K9s, deputies searching for 2 missing, endangered children in Leon County

Children were last seen 3:30 a.m. Wednesday
Units from Leon County Sheriff's Office and Osceola County Sheriff's Office closed part of Highway 90 near the Leon/Gadsden line Wednesday morning. We found a K9 unit searching the area. They're still looking for two missing, endangered children.
MISSING.jpg
Posted at 11:18 AM, Oct 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-18 12:30:15-04

UPDATE October 18 12:30 p.m.

Leon County Sheriff's Office continues the search for two missing and endangered children. Deputies from Leon County and Osceola County closed down highway 90 near the Gadsden County line Wednesday around noon as part of the search. A K9 unit could be seen searching the roadway just before noon.

The sheriff's office said they are using their aviation unit, drones, K9s, and bloodhounds searching for the children. They are asking the public in the area of Robin Road, Ridge Road and Crawfordville Road to check any cameras they may have that may have captured video of the children.

The sheriff's office confirmed a relative reported the children missing. The children are not related to each other.

Leon County Sheriff's Office gave an update in the Facebook post below.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Leon County Sheriff's Office says they need help finding two missing and endangered children.

Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office shared photos of 3-year-old Harley Quinn Bohanen and 11-year-old Angelique Lerissa Harvey. LCSO said the children were last seen at a residence on Robin Road around 3:30 Wednesday morning. This is in the area of Ridge Rd. and Crawfordville Rd.

The sheriff's office said people should stay out of the area. They have search dogs on the ground, and they need the area to be clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming