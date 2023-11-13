Junior League of Tallahassee kicks off weeklong 'Little Black Dress' initiative

From November 13 - November 17 members of the Junior League of Tallahassee want you to ask them about their dress.

Members who participate in the Little Black Dress Initiative will raise money through donations that will be used to help fight food insecurity.

During Spring Break the league will provide families in Leon County with food to help them get through that week. A time when some students who depend on meals at school might not otherwise get a meal.

Check out the video to see how members kicked off LBDI week and why the need is so great for a cause like this one.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Poverty, food insecurity, and homelessness: these are some of the things many members of the community have to face.

That’s why the Junior league of Tallahassee is kicking off their 8th annual Little Black Dress Initiative. They're working to symbolize they’re aware of the experiences others have to live with.

I talked Little Black Dress Initiative Chair, Cassandra Brown, about how important the initiative is this year.

“We always say addressing the issue because it’s going to take all of us to truly solve the problem, but every little bit helps.”

More than a dozen members came together for the little black dress kick-off Sunday.